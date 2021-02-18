Atlas Air: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $6.15. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $4.83 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $932.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $360.3 million, or $13.50 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

Atlas Air shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAWW

