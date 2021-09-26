Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is:

18% = US$455m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

