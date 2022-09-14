Atlas Arteria Plans to Raise $2.1 Billion For Toll Road Deal
(Bloomberg) -- Australian toll roads operator Atlas Arteria Ltd. said it planned to raise A$3.1 billion ($2.09 billion) as it seeks to buy a majority stake in the Chicago Skyway toll road.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ugly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap
The World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful Reset
Xi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominance
The company plans to raise the capital from a share offering of A$6.30 per security, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s about 19% below Monday’s closing level.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure sold their respective one-third stakes worth $2 billion in the 12.5 kilometer (7.8 mile) road linking downtown Chicago to its south-eastern suburbs, the company said Tuesday. The deal comes at a time when it has also been maneuvering to fend off a takeover offer from Australian pension manager IFM Investors.
Read: Atlas Arteria Defies Top Investor With Chicago Skyway Deal
The acquisition was announced despite a strongly-worded statement Monday from Atlas Arteria’s biggest shareholder IFM, following confirmation of the talks. It said the deal could be potentially “dilutive to distributions” and that those concerns were shared by other major shareholders.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals including consent of the City of Chicago. Atlas Arteria shares remain in a trading halt.
The offering is pressing ahead during a weak day for equity markets, with Australia’s benchmark index down 2.7% as of midday in Sydney. Just two of the top 200 companies were up on the day so far.
(Adds detail on wider share market trading in sixth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to show accurate raising size in headline and first paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
It’s White-Collar Jobs That Are at Risk in the Next Recession
The Ethereum Merge Ups the Stakes—and Reshapes the Crypto Universe
Chinese Manufacturers Get Around US Tariffs With Some Help From Mexico
Google’s Loon Project Gets Resurrected. Without Google. Or Balloons
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.