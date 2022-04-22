Atlas (ATCO) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Atlas (ATCO) closed at $12.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 12.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 29.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.17 million, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.19% and +4.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.08% lower. Atlas is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

Meanwhile, ATCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Atlas Corp. (ATCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
