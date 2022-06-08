Who is Atlas Holdings, the new owners of valley-born poultry giant Foster Farms?

With its acquisition this week, Livingston’s Foster Farms has become the second valley-born, family-owned brand to be bought by a private equity firm this spring.

Foster Farms, which was purchased by Connecticut-based private equity form Atlas Holdings this week, joins Save Mart which in late March was acquired by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP.

Atlas Holdings was founded 20 years ago and now offers a diverse mix of manufacturing, distribution, service and other businesses. The firm owns and operates some 25 companies which employ approximately 50,000 workers across more than 300 facilities around the globe — including North and South America, Asia and Europe.

Representatives from Atlas Holdings said the company would not have any additional comment beyond the press release about the Foster Farms acquisition at this time.

Based out of Greenwich, one of the wealthiest communities in Connecticut and home to many financial services companies, the firm owns companies in the aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood product industries. According to the company’s website, together the company’s assets generate approximately $14.5 billion in revenue annually.

Foster Farms is the company’s second food manufacturing acquisition. In 2019 Atlas acquired Wizards Nuts, which operates as Flagstone Foods out of Minneapolis. The healthy snacks manufacturer has processing plants in Alabama, North Carolina and Texas that focus primarily on making private-label snacks for leading retailers including nut, dried fruit and trail mix assortments.

Atlas has also recently taken a step into the much-debated world of cryptocurrency, a decentralized system of digital-only currency that utilizes energy-heavy blockchain technology. The firm owns Greenidge Generation, a natural gas power plant in upstate New York that was converted into a Bitcoin mining operation in 2020, making around $50,000 daily in the virtual and volatile currency.

Story continues

The plant has since become a political hot button because of the large amounts of real energy needed to virtually “mine” the cryptocurrency using high-powered computers and servers. A decision on whether it will be allowed to continue its ongoing mining operations will be made later this month, according to Forbes.

The sale to Atlas ends 83 years of of the Foster family’s ownership of the poultry processing business. The company, which is the top-selling poultry brand in the West with $3 billion in annual sales, was started by Max and Verda Foster on a small ranch west of Waterford in 1939.

The brand now joins Save Mart, which announced its acquisition by LA-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP in late March, to move past its original valley roots into a new, corporate chapter of its business. Save Mart’s sale ended 70 years of family and valley-based ownership.