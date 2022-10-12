Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atlas Pearls:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$3.8m ÷ (AU$32m - AU$5.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Atlas Pearls has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Atlas Pearls, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Atlas Pearls' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 1,325% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Atlas Pearls is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Atlas Pearls (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

