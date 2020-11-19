Atlas Retail Energy Expands into Ohio with Hiring of Matthew Giovanini, Plans to Expand Local Business Team

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Retail Energy continues successful energy services growth by expanding into Cleveland, Ohio with the hiring of Matthew Giovanini as Director, PJM Region. This key addition brings the Atlas team deeper wholesale market intelligence for the Ohio retail energy landscape, enhancing market competition and range of climate-friendly, affordable choices for energy users. Atlas provides strategic, customized solutions for commercial, industrial and higher education customers of electricity and natural gas in deregulated markets across the U.S., including Ohio.

"As Ohio companies and organizations seek more control and insights on managing their energy usage, we're hiring for our team to help advise customers on the best options available," said Steve Roberson, president, Atlas Retail Energy. "Matthew's experience will guide Ohio businesses toward sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions and technologies, and provide leadership to our growing bench of talent to serve the state's business landscape."

"Ohio's deregulated energy market has been on Atlas's radar, remarkable for the opportunity it provides. With Matthew on our team, and with plans to add more talent, our expertise will deliver exceptional energy services and technologies for one of the most important commercial and industrialized business markets in the U.S.," said Craig Taylor, CEO of Iapetus Holdings, a portfolio of energy service companies and alternative investments that includes Atlas Retail Energy.

"As a healthcare facilities provider, we can only achieve our goal of caring for Ohioans if we have resources available for staff and operations, and working with Atlas helped save nearly $100,000 in annual energy spend we can redirect toward patient services," said Dr. John Johnson, owner and operator of East Ohio Hospital and Access Hospital Dayton. Beyond financial benefits, Atlas's customer-focused approach brings more sustainable solutions online in Ohio and educates commercial and industrial consumers on understanding energy options that best fit their business needs. "Atlas will help our facilities become carbon-net zero by 2024, a sustainability achievement that will benefit Ohio's environment."

"Atlas serves as more than just an energy broker, as commercial and industrial customers have unique requirements best informed by trusted energy experts," said Giovanini, an industry veteran with nearly a decade of experience advising in deregulated electric and gas markets. "We listen to understand our customers' perspectives and offer the right suite of energy services, one less thing to worry about as Ohio's economy continues to reopen. We are privileged to serve Ohio to power the state's businesses and communities."

Along with serving Ohio businesses and organizations, Atlas supports local communities through Atlas Scholars, which provides high school students with mentorship, college preparation, scholarships and exposure to the energy and finance industries in a performance-based environment.

About Atlas Retail Energy
Atlas Retail Energy creates strategic, customized solutions for commercial, industrial and higher education end-users of electricity and natural gas in deregulated markets across the U.S. Atlas Retail Energy is one of the few integrated energy advisory firms in the country with transparency, expertise and insights into wholesale energy markets. With this unparalleled market intelligence and depth of understanding, Atlas Retail Energy advisors help clients create a long-term energy strategy based off the actual markets affecting the price. For more information, visit atlastretailenergy.com.

Atlas Retail Energy is part of Iapetus Holdings, a privately held portfolio of energy service companies and alternative investments, led by a collection of diverse individuals with a proven track record and an entrepreneurial, solution-based approach. The suite of businesses is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 200 employees across six U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

