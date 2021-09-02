Is Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) is one of them. Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a software company. In the last three months, Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock gained 61%. Here is what the fund said:

"Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software leader that makes tools that are used by thousands of teams worldwide, thus its ticker TEAM. Atlassian’s tools “help teams collaborate, build, and create together” (quote from Atlassian’s website), with an emphasis on designing, developing, and maintaining software, including JIRA for team planning and project management, Confluence for team content creation and sharing, HipChat for team messaging and communications, Bitbucket for team software code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support use cases. Atlassian is the recognized market leader for information technology team planning and project management software, and has extended its product offering into tangential areas, such as those listed above. The company is in the midst of transitioning its business model to the cloud, which will help it drive faster product innovation, more seamlessly integrate its product families, and raise the effective price realization for its suite of products. Atlassian is run by its two visionary founders, has strong competitive advantages, and we think it should be able to grow revenue over 25% for many years with best-in-class free cash flow margins."

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was one of the 15 most valuable B2B SaaS companies.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock decreased by about 3% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in TEAM's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Atlassian Corp PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

