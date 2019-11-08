What Is Atlassian Corporation Plc's (NASDAQ:TEAM) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$147 and falling to the lows of US$108. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Atlassian's current trading price of US$115 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Atlassian’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Atlassian still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Atlassian today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $114.86, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Atlassian’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Atlassian look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Atlassian. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TEAM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Atlassian. You can find everything you need to know about Atlassian in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Atlassian, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

