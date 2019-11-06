Is Atlinks Group (HKG:8043) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Atlinks Group Limited (HKG:8043) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Atlinks Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Atlinks Group had debt of €8.08m, up from €7.05m in one year. On the flip side, it has €2.85m in cash leading to net debt of about €5.23m.

A Look At Atlinks Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Atlinks Group had liabilities of €17.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €3.34m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.85m as well as receivables valued at €9.57m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €8.20m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €9.53m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Atlinks Group's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Atlinks Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Atlinks Group saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Atlinks Group produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping €1.2m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €2.2m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Atlinks Group's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.