ATM, gun found after sheriff’s deputies chase burglary suspects on Missouri highway

Two burglary suspects ran from a Ford F-150 pickup truck after Cass County Sheriff deputies used a grappling device to stop the truck during a chase, a spokesman for the department said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies found an ATM and a handgun at the scene and were searching the area for the suspects, said Lt. Jess Claibourn, assistant public information officer for the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. A complete description of the suspects was not available.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm call about 4 a.m. Thursday from a gas station in Archie, Missouri. Deputies spotted a vehicle and pursued the pickup north on Interstate 49. Just south of Route J highway near Peculiar, Missouri, deputies used a grappling device that uses a heavy-duty nylon net to disable the truck.

Traffic on I-49 in the area was “significantly backed up” while deputies searched the area for the suspects, Claibourn said.