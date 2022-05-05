ATM stolen in apparent smash-and-grab burglary in South Seattle

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Cleanup is underway after an ATM was stolen from a South Seattle gas station.

The glass doors were smashed at a 76 Gas Station & Food Mart near Rainier Avenue South and Graham Street overnight.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 that the ATM and the cash box from the register were stolen.

The store was closed at the time of the burglary.

It is not yet known if a truck was used to smash through the main entrance.

In March, Seattle police said thieves used trucks to smash into at least six businesses to steal cash from ATMs.

