ATM stolen in apparent smash-and-grab burglary in South Seattle
Cleanup is underway after an ATM was stolen from a South Seattle gas station.
The glass doors were smashed at a 76 Gas Station & Food Mart near Rainier Avenue South and Graham Street overnight.
Witnesses told KIRO 7 that the ATM and the cash box from the register were stolen.
The store was closed at the time of the burglary.
It is not yet known if a truck was used to smash through the main entrance.
In March, Seattle police said thieves used trucks to smash into at least six businesses to steal cash from ATMs.
