ATM, stolen from credit union with forklift, found in nearby parking lot, WA cops say

An automated teller machine was removed by forklift from a credit union and found in a Home Depot parking lot over the weekend, according to Chehalis police.

About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Washington State Employees Credit Union branch in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after a report about the damaged machine.

Police say the ATM was removed from the front of the credit union building with a forklift and then was taken to the Home Deport parking lot where it was opened. An undisclosed amount of cash was removed, according to police.

Police have probable cause for first-degree theft.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 360-748-8605 or Lewis County dispatch at 360-740-1105