ATM stolen from inside DMV office

Aug. 4—THOMASVILLE — Two people broke into the city's N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles office and used a towing strap tied to a rented pickup to steal a free-standing ATM in the office's lobby.

A Thomasville Police Department officer discovered just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that the front glass had been shattered at the license plate agency office in the 1600 block of Liberty Drive, police said.

Video surveillance showed that one person wearing black pants and a black hoodie with sunflowers on the back used a rock to shatter the glass and crawl into the lobby with a long, yellow towing strap, which he wrapped around the ATM and tightened.

The second person, who was driving a U-Haul pickup and wearing a dark top and red pants, pulled the ATM out of the building. The two then loaded the ATM onto the pickup and fled.

Police did not disclose how much money was in the ATM.

The pickup has damage to the front passenger side. Three of the wheels on the pickup appear to be stock silver wheels, while the front right wheel is black.

Damage to the office is estimated to be worth $6,000, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.