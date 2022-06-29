ATM stolen in liquor store burglary, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope someone can help identify the people who broke into a liquor store and stole an ATM.

The burglary happened at Quality Liquor Store in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue on June 21.

Around 5 a.m., three suspects caused damage when they broke into the building on the east side, according to investigators.

The suspects stole an ATM from inside that police said contained a large amount of money.

The three suspects left in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with no tags.

None of the suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories