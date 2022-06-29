ATM stolen in liquor store burglary, MPD says

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope someone can help identify the people who broke into a liquor store and stole an ATM.

The burglary happened at Quality Liquor Store in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue on June 21.

Around 5 a.m., three suspects caused damage when they broke into the building on the east side, according to investigators.

The suspects stole an ATM from inside that police said contained a large amount of money.

The three suspects left in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with no tags.

None of the suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

