ATM stolen from Merchant's Bank

May 30—The Cullman Police Department are currently investigating the theft of an ATM from the main branch of Merchants Bank located at 900 2nd Ave. SW.

CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the incident took place sometime during the early morning hours on Monday, May 29. In a text message sent to The Times on Monday, Clark said both the ATM and the suspect vehicle were recovered less than a mile from the bank at the intersection of 1st Ave. SW and Birmingham Street.

Clark said the vehicle used in the robbery was suspected to have been stolen earlier in the evening from the Cullman Brokers Unlimited used car lot owned by Cullman City Councilman Clint Hollingsworth.

"The Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from Clint Hollingsworth's lot over there on Hwy. 278," Clark said.

While the attempted theft was ultimately unsuccessful — the recovered ATM remained unopened upon its discovery — Clark said the suspects remained at large and have not been named at this time. He said security footage showed the theft take place, but did little to aide in identifying the suspects. "There is [security footage] but it doesn't really show anything, everybody had masks on and everything.