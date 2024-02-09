ATM stolen after suspects ram front doors of North Bend gas station

Four suspects were identified after they allegedly used a truck to smash the front doors of a gas station in North Bend and stole the ATM.

On Feb. 2, officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at a Shell gas station in the 200 block of East North Bend Way.

Police say suspects arrived in two Ford Super Duty trucks and used one of them to back into and smash the front doors.

The four suspects stole cigarettes, vapes, and the ATM before driving away.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, the security team at Snoqualmie Casino was able to help identify all four.

One was arrested for felony burglary but was released by the King County Superior Court on his own recognizance.

Police say the same crew has been linked to another burglary at King’s Quality Auto Repair in 2023.