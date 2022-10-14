ATM stolen, vehicle set on fire in Somersworth: Two crimes 3 minutes apart, police say

A 24-hour ATM at Service Credit Union on Penny Lane was stolen around 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, according to police.

SOMERSWORTH — An ATM was stolen from outside Service Credit Union on Penny Lane early Friday morning, and city police say it wasn't the only crime committed at that time.

Somersworth police Capt. John Sunderland said the credit union’s burglary alarms were triggered around 3:04 a.m. and surveillance footage shows the standalone 24-hour drive-through ATM was removed with a pickup truck.

Three minutes earlier, police responded to a vehicle fire at 24 Washington St., about two miles away from Service Credit Union.

The Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which was then investigated by the Somersworth police and the New Hampshire fire marshal's office. Sunderland said the fire is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

The stolen ATM and the truck used to remove it were recovered by police.

Sunderland would not say if the two incidents were connected, nor would he provide specifics about the vehicle set on fire. He said this is because both are still active investigations and the suspects are still at large.

Service Credit Union was closed for a short period of time Friday while police and multiple other local and federal agencies, including the FBI, investigated the incident, according to Sunderland. The 24-hour ATM was not immediately back in place Friday.

Sunderland requested anyone with information on either incident to call Somersworth police at 603-692-3131 or leave an anonymous tip at the police website or by calling 603-692-9111.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH: ATM stolen at Service Credit Union, vehicle fire set