ATM thief returns to Brooklyn crime scene to retrieve dropped phone

A daring early-morning ATM heist at a Brooklyn gas station could come undone after one of the bungling crooks dropped his cellphone — then returned to the scene of the crime to retrieve it, police said Saturday.

Armed with surveillance footage, cops are hunting for the thief, who went back to the Shell station on Knapp St. near Ave. Y in Sheepshead Bay a few hours after the Jan. 23 robbery.

The suspect and his buddy rolled into the gas station in a white Ford 150 cargo van about 5:45 a.m. that day and rammed the van into the stand-alone ATM, splitting it open like a piñata, cops said.

Two men jumped out of the van and quickly rummaged through the destroyed ATM, taking $6,336 in cash before speeding away in the van.

But one of the two men dropped his cellphone, which police recovered as they investigated the theft. A few hours later, a man returned to the gas station and asked an employee if anyone found a cellphone.

The man left empty handed, but was caught on surveillance cameras, giving surprised detectives a lead in the case.

Cops released the surveillance images Saturday in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.