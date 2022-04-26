ATM user robbed at gunpoint in Lacey, police say

An ATM user was robbed at gunpoint in Lacey Monday morning, according to police.

About 9:10 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at an ATM at Umpqua Bank in the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the person and demanded the cash that was just withdrawn and the person’s cell phone, according to police.

The male suspect then drove off in a cream-colored Ford Edge with switched plates.

The suspect is described as white, 18-21, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.