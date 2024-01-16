'The atmosphere tonight was great': Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen speaks after win over Pittsburgh
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media after the team's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills got out to a big lead and never trailed on their way to a win.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
