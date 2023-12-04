What is an atmospheric river and will it affect Tennessee? Here's what to know

An atmospheric river is about to hit the U.S. How will it affect Tennessee?

Forecasters predict that storms will drop rain, snow and then more rain on millions in the Western U.S. due to an atmospheric river, a flow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that delivers near constant rain to the U.S.'s Western coast and spreads for thousands of miles.

And the wet, or in our case humid, weather has been felt all over the U.S.

Going from freezing temperatures to days with close to 100% humidity, the start of December in Tennessee has been a bit damp regarding the weather.

Here's a look at how Tennessee could be impacted by this atmospheric river and just what it is.

What is an atmospheric river?

This is usually a phenomenon that affects the Northwest and West Coast in the United States. AccuWeather defines an atmospheric river as a "phenomenon where a flow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean resembles a fire hose that delivers near-constant rain and higher-elevation snow to the western United States or British Columbia."

In general, atmospheric rivers pick up water vapor from the warm, moist air of tropical regions and then drop the water over land in cooler regions as rain or snow.

These ribbons of water vapor are made visible by clouds and can extend thousands of miles from the tropics to the western U.S. At 250 to 375 miles wide, they provide the fuel for massive rain and snowstorms along the West Coast and can cause flooding in the region.

Is Tennessee affected by the atmospheric rivers?

These atmospheric rivers don't typically impact the Central and Southern part of the U.S. in the same way it does the Western part. According to the National Weather Service, atmospheric rivers are a key feature in the global water cycle and are closely tied to both water supply and flood risks — particularly in the Western United States.

Tennessee may see a benefit, like much of the nation does, with the freshwater that is brought in by these atmospheric rivers.

There have been more studies looking into the trends of atmospherical rivers and their effects in Central and Eastern United States in recent years, but much is still being studied.

While these atmospheric rivers plague the West Coast this week, doesn't mean that Tennessee isn't seeing some weird, humid and possibly wet weather to kick off the holiday season.

The humidity hit close to 90% over the weekend and brought warmer temperatures with it after several weeks of close to, if not, freezing temperatures in parts of the state.

December temperature predictions in Tennessee are in the upper 30s to mid-40s most nights of the month with a couple of nights dipping into the 20s, according to Accuweather. During the day, temperatures could get as high as 60 at the beginning of the month, before heading down into the high 40s and into the 50s toward the end.

Accuweather's predictions for Tennessee in December vary depending on where exactly you are in the state and can change as weather patterns change.

