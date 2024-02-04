Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain, strong winds to Southern California

A second, more powerful storm is making its way toward Southern California, bringing with it heavy rain. An atmospheric river is expected to pummel the region, activating flood warnings for much of the area.

The National Weather Service is predicting rainfall to begin falling in Southern California on Saturday, with the worst part of the storm forecast to hit the area from late Sunday evening to last for several hours.

Another atmospheric river is heading towards Southern California. (National Weather Service)

Rainfall totals will vary depending on which area of Southern California you’re in.

The short-term forecast calls for about a quarter of an inch of rain expected to fall from Saturday evening into Sunday.

Up to six inches of rain is expected across the area beginning Sunday and lasting through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, and areas as low as 4,500 feet could see heavy snow.

“We are going to see so much rainfall in such a short period of time and we’re not equipped for that,” KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya said.

The rainfall tapers off a bit on Monday, but it’ll still be wet throughout the Southland at least into Tuesday, according to NWS.

The danger of flooding is expected to last for several days throughout the storm.

“The ground is saturated from the rain we just had,” Montoya added. “So the ground cannot absorb any more of the rain that is about to fall.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said city officials are doing everything they can to prepare for the weather event.

On top of the extremely wet weather, the entire region can also expect strong winds throughout the storm. According to the NWS, wind gusts between 40 and 80 mph will blow throughout Southern California.

“If you can stay home Sunday into Monday, it would also be a good idea to do that,” Montoya advised.

Mountain communities are also under a Winter Storm Watch until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

To view the Los Angeles Fire Department’s storm safety and preparedness checklist, click here.

