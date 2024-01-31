Atmospheric river bringing strong winds, rain to Fresno. More forecast for next week

After two days of record-breaking and near record-breaking winter warmth, things are going to get a bit stormy around Fresno.

On Monday, Fresno hit 77, a full four degrees hotter than the previous high for that date, set in 1960. Tuesday’s high of 73 was one off from the record, set in 1984.

And while the incoming gloom isn’t exactly the disaster-scenario ARKStorm some people wrongly predicted, there is an atmospheric river moving across California that is expected to hit the center of the state Wednesday.

Fresno will get strong winds, rain (as much as an inch to an inch and a half) and possible thunderstorms (predicted for Thursday), according to the National Weather Service.

In the Sierra Nevada, things could be hazardous, with impacts ranging from moderate to extreme (meaning there could be substantial impacts to daily life). Snow levels are expected to drop to 5,000 feet by Thursday evening.

Areas above 7,000 have a high chance (more than 70%) of getting more than a foot of snow by Friday. By Saturday, snow levels could reach three feet at higher elevations.

In the adjacent foothills below 5,000 feet, heavy rain could cause flooding and mudslides.

The weather service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Wednesday night. Travel is not advised.

A second storm is expected to move in over the weekend with more rain (another half inch) and more snow predicted for Sunday and Monday, according to the weather service’s daily forecast discussion on Tuesday. This system will be colder, with snow levels dropping to 4,000 feet.