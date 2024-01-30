Atmospheric river brings flood threat to Northern California as state prepares for storms

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a portion of Northern California as the state prepares for widespread rain.

There’s potential for flooding in the northern Sacramento Valley, near Redding, the Bay Area, the Sierra foothills and the Sacramento region south to Stockton.

A total of 1 to 4 inches of rain is expected in the Valley, and more could fall in the foothills.

Flood forecast issued Monday, Jan. 29.

The watch is in effect from Wednesday through Friday morning for the Motherlode, southwestern Shasta County, western Colusa County, northeast foothills and the Sacramento Valley, according to the weather service.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the watch states.

A separate watch was issued for the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast.

Flood watch issued for Bay Area and Central Coast on Monday, Jan. 29.

This comes as the region braces for another atmospheric river storm, which is expected to bring above-normal precipitation across the West Coast.

Courtney Carpenter, a weather service meteorologist, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday that residents can expect a weak to moderate system.

A flood watch is a step down from a flood warning. In a watch, you’re being asked to prepare. A warning is imminent.

“Ponding of water on roadways, rises on rivers and creeks, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will all be possible,” the weather service said Monday.

A second storm system is expected over the weekend, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, that could bring more flood concerns to Southern California.

Moderate to heavy rain will bring flooding concerns mid to late week. Ponding of water on roadways, rises on rivers and creeks, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will all be possible. Plan ahead for wet weather Wednesday-early Friday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tIOOG3nrWT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 29, 2024

Weather officials are advising motorist to refrain from driving through flooded roads.

Where Sacramento County could flood

Source: FEMA

How to prepare for potential flooding

Here’s how to prepare for potential flooding:

Clean out your gutters

Use sandbags if your home is prone to flooding

Have an evacuation plan just in case

Stay updated with the latest weather forecast, watches and warnings

Get an emergency kit ready. It should include important documents, batteries, flashlights, battery-powered radio, extra medication, food and water, pet supplies

What to do if you’re experiencing flooding

If you are in the middle of a flood, here’s what to know, according to the city of Sacramento:

Do not walk or drive through floodwaters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, floodwater can be dangerous as it is contaminated and can make you vulnerable to diseases and chemical hazards.

Six inches of moving water can knock you down and two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

If floodwater is around your car and the water is not moving, leave the car and get to higher ground.

Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

