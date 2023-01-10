Atmospheric river causes massive sinkhole in Southern CA, swallowing multiple cars

Reuters

Rainfall throughout the day was expected to be "heavy to excessive" across the state, especially in southern California, as winds gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour in many places, the National Weather Service said. The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to tens of thousands of Californians. The treacherous weather, expected to dump as much as 7 inches (18 cm) of rain in some parts by Wednesday, could produce widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides, especially in areas where the ground has been saturated from previous heavy rainfall, the service warned.