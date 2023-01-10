Atmospheric river causes massive sinkhole in Southern CA, swallowing multiple cars
An atmospheric river caused a massive sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, swallowing multiple cars and people having to be rescued.
Thousands of Californians fled their homes. Another massive storm was forecast for Wednesday as tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued.
A Pacific pattern shift is supporting multiple atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Two patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected to declare the region's homelessness crisis a 'state of emergency.' Officials say the move will speed approval of contracts and hiring.
As atmospheric rivers continue to drench California, officials worry about the impact the rain will have on the state's burn scars.
Destructive storms will "rearrange the whole coastline" in battered Santa Cruz County
After more than a week of successive storms that have brought floods, landslides, and high winds, California is facing down new flood warnings and widespread power outages. The state is set to get more rain today and tomorrow, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
Southern California will see continued rain through Tuesday and again Friday night into Sunday. Here is a weather timeline for what the region can expect
Rainfall throughout the day was expected to be "heavy to excessive" across the state, especially in southern California, as winds gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour in many places, the National Weather Service said. The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to tens of thousands of Californians. The treacherous weather, expected to dump as much as 7 inches (18 cm) of rain in some parts by Wednesday, could produce widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides, especially in areas where the ground has been saturated from previous heavy rainfall, the service warned.
At least nine rivers across the state could exceed the flood stage Monday, and 32 locations could exceed the flood monitor stage.
Storm impacts in Santa Cruz county
