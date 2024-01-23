Atmospheric river could hit California next week. What’s in store for Stanislaus County?

An atmospheric river event is expected to sweep through California next week — and Stanislaus County residents should brace for heavy rain and strong winds.

The atmospheric river event will move south along the West Coast from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, the National Weather Service wrote in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

“There is a 60% to 80% chance of above-normal precipitation across much of the West Coast, Southwest and Intermountain West,” the weather service said, lasting through Feb. 5.

What is an atmospheric river event?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an atmospheric river is an area in the atmosphere that carries water vapor outside of the tropics.

“The average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” the administration’s website states.

When an atmospheric river “makes landfall,” it often releases this water vapor in the form of rain or snow.

“Those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds can create extreme rainfall and floods,” the website states.

During the atmospheric river event, the National Weather Service said there is a high risk of heavy precipitation that could lead to flooding and landslides.

About 30,000 Stanislaus County residents — 5.4% of the county’s total population — live in areas considered at moderate risk of flooding.

Jeffery Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said California typically sees five to seven strong atmospheric rivers during the wet season from October to April.

“Toward the end of the month, we’re expecting atmospheric river conditions over Northern California,” Wood said. “We’re going to see tons of moisture and winds.”

What’s in the weather forecast for Stanislaus County?

As the atmospheric river runs it course, Wood said the Modesto region could see about one inch to one inch and a half of rain.

Along with heavy rain and strong winds, Wood said there could be rain, thunder and lightning throughout Stanislaus County.

“It is certainly possible to have an isolated thunderstorm with an atmospheric river, but it’s a little too early to tell exactly what we can expect,” Wood said.

