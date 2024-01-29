Atmospheric river-driven rains expected to hit SoCal this week

Temperatures in Southern California hit the high 70s and low 80s this weekend, but an atmospheric river headed for the region is expected to bring cooler, wetter weather this week.

According to the National Weather Service, an atmospheric river, known as a Pineapple Express, will blast the SoCal this week, bringing heavy rain and high winds along with it. Some coastal ranges will see up to 8 inches of rain as the storm progresses.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry, but things will take a turn Wednesday and stay wet and windy through Friday.

“We are looking at many days of rainfall,” said KTLA 5 weather reporter Kaj Goldberg. “From Feb. 1 until Feb. 9, we will get plenty of rain.”

According to the NWS, we will get several hours of on-and-off rain between Feb. 2, and Feb. 9.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 50s with rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will still be cooler than normal on Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 50s, while the lows will be in the mid-40s.

An atmospheric river, also sometimes called “pineapple express,” picks up moisture near Hawaii, and then blows toward the Western U.S. The long stream of moisture – which essentially looks like a river in the atmosphere – can dump rain and snow for days.

