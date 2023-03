MarketWatch

The whiplash-inducing cycles of record hiring and morale-lowering layoffs — more than 200,000 in the past year alone — show the contrast to the job boom, when the labor market was ripe with opportunity and business valuations were high. Examining your employer’s agility and ability to prioritize can give you a good picture of an organization’s stability and your own job security. This kind of foresight may involve a hiring freeze, with existing roles being streamlined to focus on key priorities – as opposed to resorting to layoffs.