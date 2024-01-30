Atmospheric river expected to hit California this week. How hard will it rain in Stockton?

An atmospheric river event is expected to sweep through Central California this week, bringing heavy rain and high winds to Stockton.

At the beginning of 2023, Stockton experienced several atmospheric river storms that caused cars to submerge in floodwaters, homes to flood, and schools to close. While another is on the horizon, forecasters do not anticipate this storm as severe.

Atmospheric rivers are long, concentrated regions in the atmosphere that transport moist air from the tropics to higher latitudes. The moist air and high wind speeds produce heavy rain and snow upon landfall, especially over mountainous terrain. These weather events can lead to flash flooding, mudslides, and catastrophic damage to life and property, according to the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research.

In the Stockton area, the rain is expected to roll in Wednesday morning and will continue through Friday night, according to Karl Swanberg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The forecaster expects Stockton to see up to 2 inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday.

"The best chance of rain is going to be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning," Swanberg added. "That's when the heaviest rain is expected."

Temperatures are expected to reach 61 degrees on Wednesday, 59 degrees on Thursday, and 56 degrees on Friday.

The winds will also pick up during this period, with southeast winds between 20 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph, according to meteorologists.

A wind advisory will be in effect for Stockton and San Joaquin County from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday. The weather service warns that the high winds could lead to downed trees and power outages.

Additionally, Swanberg said there are concerns for flooding in Stockton as area rivers rise.

"There's probably going to be standing water in the low spots of some of the roadways," he said. "People are going to have to watch out ... some of the roads may be temporarily blocked off."

Stockton residents can get a list of road closures by visiting the city's website.

Snowfall in the mountains

While lower elevations see rain, mountainous areas will see snow – and lots of it:

“Major to extreme winter storm impacts are expected in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet Wednesday evening through Thursday night due to snow load and snow amounts up to four feet,” the weather service forecast office in Hanford, California said.

“Travel could be extremely difficult or nearly impossible,” the weather service said. As a result, travel is not advised.”

However, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, once the snowstorm blows through, “skiers and snowboarders will welcome the snow, and it could be a good weekend to head to the resorts.”

Another storm Sunday?

Another storm is forecast to hit much of California with low-elevation rain and mountain snow from Sunday to Monday, AccuWeather said. And according to Weather.com “details are still a bit uncertain, but it will also have the potential to bring flooding rain, landslides and rockslides as well as mountain snow and strong winds.”

The weather service says that the next storm will also impact much of the Southwest, including Las Vegas, where Super Bowl week festivities will be underway by Monday. Although the big game is still another week away, since Allegiant Stadium is a dome, rain wouldn’t impact the game itself.

Safety tips for drivers

The National Weather Service recommends the following tips to keep drivers safe during wet weather:

Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc.

Avoid already flooded and high-velocity flow areas. Do not attempt to cross a flowing stream on foot where the water is above your knees.

If driving, know the depth of water in a dip before crossing . The road bed may not be intact under the water.

If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately; seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants and sweep them away.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

USA TODAY Network contributed to this report.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Atmospheric river could hit this week: Here's what to know in Stockton