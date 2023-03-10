Atmospheric river expert: Latest storm 'likely to be most high-impact system of the year' for CA
Ryan Torn, chair and professor in the University at Albany’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, is an expert in atmospheric rivers and joined FOX Weather as he is following the forecast in California closely. Torn says this is likely to be the most high-impact system of the year given the saturated soils and plentiful snow in any elevated location, which will rapidly melt in this kind of event.