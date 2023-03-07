Atmospheric river eyeing snow-battered California

A new atmospheric river system will move through Central California and Southern California later in the week as parts of the Golden State remain buried in feet of snow. Flash flooding will be a concern. FOX Weather’s Marissa Torres with more on the tropical moisture heading towards the West Coast.

  • Northern California braces for atmospheric river storm. What happens to snow and flood risk?

    More snow is expected in the mountains, but a potential warmer weather system poses concerns.

  • Atmospheric river in California weather forecast could melt snow, cause floods

    A significant flood threat is forecast for portions of California by the end of the week as a storm with milder air drops heavy rain.

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • Dramatic photos show aftermath of historic snowfall, winter storms blanketing California

    Dramatic photos show the snowfall that buried areas in California more accustomed to warmth and sun.

