Atmospheric river eyeing snow-battered California

Associated Press

The FBI is searching for a Florida woman who was supposed to stand trial Monday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as well as another riot defendant who has also gone missing, officials said. A federal judge in Washington issued bench warrants for the arrest of Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III last week after the court was notified that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors that track their location, said Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI's Lakeland, Florida office. Boland said the FBI has recovered one of the defendants' ankle monitors after they removed it, but declined to say whether it was Pollock's or Hutchinson's. As of Monday afternoon, the FBI had not located either of them, he said.