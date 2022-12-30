Atmospheric River fuels flood threat in California
Flood Watches cover millions across California as an Atmospheric River continues to dump more rain over the area.
Landslides of rock and mud closed roads in California as heavy rains kicked off a series of storms that will usher in the new year
Though California's rainy season has defied expectations so far, the pattern will need to persist in 2023 to reverse years of significant deficits.
Bodycam video shows when officer tried to arrest man in the home, there was a struggle and then gunfire.
A boys basketball player from Excel High School in Boston has been charged with assault and battery after he allegedly punched a referee.
Finding good news on the residential home front in the U.S. is a challenge at best. Still, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), November saw a surprising jump in home sales. Here’s the caveat: The jump was fueled by buyers with a lot of money. The key to the encouraging numbers is less optimistic for first-time buyers, who have been knocked out of the market by higher interest rates. NAR reported that the increase in market activity seemed confined to upper-end buyers who had
"I went on a couple of dates with a guy who thought that all women had their period at the same time."View Entire Post ›
A storm system tracking through California and the Sierra Nevada New Year's weekend will become the first winter storm of 2023 for parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, where it could produce several inches of snow and significant ice accretion.
The Don't Worry Darling star wowed audiences on the silver screen and red carpet this year
Aftershocks from the pandemic continued to rattle the workplace in 2022, as terms like "quiet quitting" joined "Great Resignation" in the new vocabulary. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in ReviewConsider:...
Russell Wilson's receivers stood up for their embattled quarterback this week after his offensive linemen failed to help him up after several sacks in the Broncos' blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday that triggered a coaching shakeup. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who replaced Nathaniel Hackett, on Friday called wide receiver Jerry Jeudy his hero for having Wilson's back. Jeudy took to social media to defend Wilson having his own upstairs office at Broncos headquarters, tweeting, “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this,” adding he'd never had a teammate who motivated him more than Wilson.
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week.
A vessel carrying at least 700 migrants was intercepted off the eastern coast of Libya, the coast guard said. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants seeking a better life in Europe through the war-torn North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi.
Any such snow accumulated from last week's winter storm in Lenawee and Monroe counties is all but melted away as temperatures are climbing for New Year's weekend.
The state Supreme Court ruled the legislature's top Republican leaders have immunity in Gov. Andy Beshear's 2021 suit over pandemic-related laws.
What has been a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through New Year's weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
It should be a time of triumph for Republicans ready to take back control of the House in the new Congress next week, but their leaders are struggling with an embarrassing distraction about one of their own: What to do about George Santos? Weeks after winning a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority, the congressman-elect is under investigation in New York after acknowledging he lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. The top House Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, and his leadership team have kept silent about Santos, who is set to take the oath of office Tuesday, even after he publicly admitted to fabricating swaths of his biography.
The cheapest cruise itinerary in 2023 is sailing at $38 a day. However, the 14-night transatlantic sailing will leave travelers with 10 days at sea.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made time for a tropical getaway before their baby girl arrives. Keep reading to see the cute snaps.
A militant rocket attack in eastern Syria on Friday targeted a bus with oil industry employees, killing at least 10, the government said. To the north, Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced they arrested 52 militants in an operation against the Islamic State group’s sleeper cells. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said IS was behind the attack.