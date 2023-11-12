Atmospheric river heading for Southern California: When will it start raining?

Although SoCal is expected to see sunshine through the start of the week, an offshore Pacific storm will bring steady rain to the area for several days.

There is a “100 percent chance” of rain beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through most of Saturday for all of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The Southland is forecast to receive anywhere from one to three inches of rain during this period, NWS said.

Potential flooding may occur, and high surf is forecast due to strong southerly winds.

“[It will be] much cooler mid to late week with increasing rain chances and possible heavy rain as a Pacific storm system affects the region,” weather officials said.

According to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya, the trough will start to move off the coast of San Francisco by Monday, which will lead to cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.

“[The storm system] kind of just parks itself off the coast,” Montoya said. “This will continue to bring us showers through Saturday.”

A brief break in the rain is forecast for Thursday, but showers will move back into the region by Friday morning and into Saturday before tapering off on Sunday.

