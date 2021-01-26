Atmospheric river set to dump massive amounts of rain over California

An atmospheric river will bring lots of rain to California this week, in areas hit hard by wildfires and under threat of landslides. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada could see more than 10 feet of snow, making avalanches a real possibility. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.

