Atmospheric river storm drenches California, snow piles high

  • Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Hana Mohsin, right, carries belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Eric Rose picks up debris from a tree that crashed through his neighbor's house and landed in his backyard during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Jacob Clore, 12, front, Lochran Gregory, 12, center, and Ryland Gregory, 9, slide down a hill on the fresh snow that fell overnight at Plumas Street Park in Reno, Nev. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
  • Amy Lilly peers into the room damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Amy Lilly returns to her home to get some belongings after she was forced to leave during the night when a storm caused a tree limb to crash into her house in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Amy Lilly talks with neighbor Eric Rose as they look over her home damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house and into Rose's backyard during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Hana Mohsin wades through mud while carrying belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A man crosses mud while recovering belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to mudslides following last year's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain cuts up a tree that was blown over during a storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., overnight, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain moves a section of tree he cut up that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain moves a section of tree he cut up that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • A car sustained damage when a tree limb fell on it during an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Sacramento City worker Lorenzo Montoya untie straps holding a tent that was blown over into the street by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Bart Mehlhop, left, lifts a fence blown over on to Kelly Logue's car, by a storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., overnight, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain cuts up a tree that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Bart Mehlhop lifts a fence blown over on a friends car by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Downtown Los Angeles with the snow cap mountains from Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area is seen as a storm is coming in on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
  • Clouds and shadows fall over the mountain from Kenneth Hahn State Park in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
  • A construction worker works on the La Cienega Blvd. sign in front of the Cumulus District-Apartments in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
  • The Rose Bowl with the San Gabriel Mountains as a rain storm is expected in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
  • Traffic along the 110 freeway moves along a day before a rain is set to hit in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
  • A woman sits at a bus stop on a cold day in front of a Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle mural along La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
JOHN ANTCZAK and SCOTT SONNER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

The storm was aimed like a massive firehose at the central coast, where two-day rainfall neared 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) in San Luis Obispo County, the National Weather Service said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders at late morning for an area of coastal homes as heavy rain caused the Carmel River to rise rapidly.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 7.25 feet (2.21 meters) of new snow on its summit. A blizzard warning continued for both sides of the California-Nevada border along a 170-mile (274-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra.

"I would not venture into the Sierra if you don’t have to.” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Hoon in Reno tweeted.

Firefighters northwest of Lake Tahoe rescued a 14-year-old boy who was buried under 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow that slid off the roof of his home Wednesday night. He wasn’t seriously injured. The Truckee Fire Protection District said the teen was playing in a snow cave in the Serene Lakes area west of Truckee at the time.

Atmospheric rivers are long and narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky. They occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast of the United States, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation and are linked to water supply and problems such as flooding and mudslides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The storm was expected to eventually drop down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near huge wildfire burn scars. Up to 3 feet (0.91 meter) of snow was predicted for the mountains.

Los Angeles and counties to the east and south issued warnings to get residents ready to leave areas near wildfire scars.

About 8,200 people were under evacuation orders in foothill neighborhoods beneath the burn scar of last summer’s El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa. Deputies went door to door urging people to leave in the Oak Glen area.

“We’ve given an evacuation order. You need to heed it,” San Bernardino County Fire Division Chief Grant Malinowski said during a news conference. “Don’t wait, do it now.”

The California Office of Emergency Services expanded its positioning of specialized response strike teams and task forces to a total of 11 counties.

The storm punched into Northern California late Tuesday night, drifted down the coast and stalled Wednesday and for much of Thursday.

Mudslides near Salinas south of the Bay Area damaged about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued.

Flash-flood watches remained in effect through Thursday afternoon for a wide area encircling the San Francisco Bay Area. In Santa Cruz County, evacuation orders for about 5,000 people were downgraded to a warning, meaning people should be ready to go.

Pacific Gas & Electric was continuing to work on restoring power after reconnecting about 75% of the 575,000 customers who lost electricity Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 1,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in northern Nevada, where the effects of the storm also forced school closures in several counties.

The atmospheric river is part of a major change in weather for California, which had significant drought conditions for months. The dryness contributed to wildfires that scorched more than 4.2 million acres (17,000 square kilometers) in 2020, the most in recorded modern history.

___

Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

