Atmospheric river storm rolls into Fresno and Valley; rain, high winds carry risk

The latest atmospheric river storm started to move into the Fresno region Saturday night, with the National Weather Service in Hanford predicting strong winds among other effects Sunday.

A wind advisory warns of gusts up to 45 mph across much of the central San Joaquin Valley and a high wind warning that could bring gusts of 60 mph along the western edge.

The advisory was upgraded Sunday morning to include the high wind warning for the west side hills.

During the wind event, the NWS cautions, large trucks and tractor trailers should be avoided. Drivers should make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel and to slow down.

The Wind Advisory for the West Side Hills has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected. This product is valid through 10pm tonight. Please take precautions when driving, especially if you are in a high profile vehicle. #cawx pic.twitter.com/OVW2XOF0VX — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 4, 2024

The wind advisory was expected to expire at 10 p.m.

Madera County evacuation warning

Deputies in Madera County issued an evacuation warning in one area of the county ahead of the storm because of the high amount of rainfall expected from the atmospheric river.

The warning for Zone 431 (Cavin Lane, Mattie Fhy Road, and Holly Lane) remained in place as of Sunday morning, with residents urged to continue to monitor conditions throughout the day.

The warning, posted Saturday, stated heavy rain could severely impact the zone where “last year, winter storms left the area at high risk for further mud slides.”

The storm is expected to linger from Saturday night into Tuesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall likely to come Sunday.

This story will be updated.

Here the radar forecast for this afternoon and evening for Central California including the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada. #cawx #radar pic.twitter.com/5eOpWOwl4A — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 4, 2024