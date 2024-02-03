Atmospheric river system in Kern County: Advisories and road closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system is expected to enter Kern County on Saturday night.

An upcoming atmospheric river system is expected to bring a substantial amount of precipitation and strong winds.

Per 17 News Meteorologist Candy Caceres, snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet, but they will rapidly escalate to 6,500 to 7,000 feet by Sunday afternoon. However, they will then drop back down to 5,000 to 6,000 feet on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch was put into effect on Feb. 3 for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, Wasco, Shafter, Delano, the Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine and Tehachapi. The watch will remain in effect until Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. for areas near Bakersfield, and on Feb. 6 at 4 a.m. for the Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert and mountain communities.

A Wind Advisory has also been put into effect until Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, Delano, Wasco, and Shafter, NWS said.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra region until Feb. 6 at 4 a.m. During this time, snow accumulations could range from one to four feet between 5,000 and 7,000 feet, with the possibility of up to 6,000 feet to above 7,000 feet.

The following roads are currently closed, per the California Highway Patrol:

Sierra Avenue at Highway 178

Parker Pass between M-99 and M-107

Klipstein Canyon Road at Highway 166

Cerro Noroeste Road at Highway 166

Old River Road from Copus Road to Herring Road due to collapsed culvert

Check back for updates regarding advisories and road closures amid the storm.

