Atmospheric rivers: How they affect a storm’s moisture content

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The term “atmospheric river” refers to a long plume of water vapor, moisture emanating from the subtropics.

An atmospheric river is not a storm, but instead behaves like a fire hose that shifts with the approach of a storm system. The channel of moisture is typically 250 to 375 miles wide and about 2,000 miles long.

Remarkably, an atmospheric river is capable of carrying as much as seven to 15 times the typical amount of water released in a single day through the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Storms arriving from the North Pacific tap the corridor of moisture, which enhances the potential for very heavy rain and mountain snow as the sopping air is lifted thousands of feet, cooling and condensing into precipitation. The supply of water vapor is being aided by evaporation from the pool of warm water (3 to 4 degrees above normal) in an El Niño pattern.

Moisture slamming into the Pacific Coast Ranges and Sierra Nevada mountains usually unloads copious amounts of low-elevation rain and mountain snow. Rainfall in Central and Southern California in the coming days will total 2 to 6 inches, with locally 8 to 12 inches on the south (upslope) side of the San Gabriel Mountains and other ridges.

Over the interior, several feet of snow are expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the snowpack is only about the normal amount, so the heavy snow is welcome.

Atmospheric rivers are not limited to the North Pacific, but do occur in other parts of the world, where the upper-level winds tap tropical moisture. Surges of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic contributed to widespread flooding in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in mid-July 2023, and again in early January 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.