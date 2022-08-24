Atom Bank rushes to defend four-day working week

Four Day Work Week Atom Bank

Atom Bank has rushed to defend the four-day week by crediting the radical working pattern with an almost four-fold increase in applications for job vacancies.

The challenger bank, which introduced the policy last November, spoke out after The Telegraph reported concerns about the policy from some of those involved in the world's biggest four-day week pilot.

The Durham-based bank said the shorter week has had a significant impact on job applications, with 603 people going for 28 roles in June this year compared to 309 applicants for 52 roles the same month last year.

The lender, which has 480 staff, has also revealed that days lost to sickness have plunged since it introduced the new working hours, dropping from 230 in June 2021 to 72 in June 2022.

“We firmly believe the four-day week is the future of working life,” said Anne-Marie Lister, the bank's chief people officer.

Ms Lister said that “despite warnings from some sceptics”, their evidence shows that there has been no negative impact on employees or customer service.

A spokesman confirmed that the bank had no plans to backtrack on its decision to introduce shorter working weeks.

Atom Bank is not part of a nationwide pilot scheme that is testing the working pattern. Over 3,000 people working for 70 businesses are involved in the pilot, ranging from the Royal Society of Biology to a fish and chip shop in Norfolk.

The scheme began in June, with many of those who signed up saying staff already seem happier and more motivated while productivity has improved. However, others are starting to question whether they can realistically continue once the pilot ends in December.

Earlier this month some companies told The Telegraph they were struggling with rota chaos and staff confusion. One boss said they have not even been able to start the trial yet because they have had too many big projects on.

“It's more likely that we won't carry on now,” said Samantha Losey, who runs communications company Unity. “It's been bumpy for sure.”

Researchers involved in the pilot are analysing how employees respond to an extra day off each week in terms of productivity, performance, stress and burnout, as well as job and life satisfaction.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week campaign, said that Atom bank's experience shows that a four-day week with no loss of pay is a “win-win for workers and employers” adding that the “9-5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose”.