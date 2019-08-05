ATOM, DASH and More: Coinbase Considers Adding 8 New Cryptos

Coinbase has announced the possible addition of eight new tokens to its current collection.

Per a blog posting from the exchange, Coinbase is exploring the addition of Algorand, Cosmos, Dash, Decred, Matic, Harmony, Ontology, and Waves. Currently, coins listed on its non-Pro interface include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, USD Coin, XRP, Stellar, Zcash, 0x, Litecoin, and the Basic Attention Token.

Coinbase’s announcement follows new token listing guidelines posted last September. Per a follow-up blog post, Coinbase wrote: “Because listing announcements will become more frequent, we expect to publicly announce the addition of new assets only at or near the time of public launch across one or more Coinbase products.”

Related: Grayscale’s $2.7 Billion in Crypto Assets Will Now Be Held by Coinbase Custody

In other words, each of these products is very likely to be listed. The company is currently vetting each product based on in-house criteria. The exchange hopes to add some 90% of current coins on the market onto the exchange. The company’s guidelines act as a useful transition onto the exchange for customers, developers, and Coinbase.

Even if listed, coins may only be available in certain locations. Each coin will be subject to a case by case study based on jurisdictional conditions, the company said.

Brian Armstrong image via CoinDesk archives

Related Stories