Atom-smashing CERN to 'terminate' work with Russia, Belarus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The scientific lab that's home to the world's largest atom-smasher says it plans to terminate all cooperation with Russia and Belarus over their roles in the war in Ukraine.

The announcement was made Friday, a day after CERN's managing council made the decision.

In March, CERN suspended cooperation with the two countries over Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, which included passage of Russian forces through Belarus for their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Yesterday’s council’s decision confirms the strong condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation aided by Belarus, while leaving the door ajar for continued scientific collaboration should conditions allow in the future,” said CERN director-general Fabiola Gianotti in a statement.

The scientific organization said the council “intends to terminate” CERN's cooperation agreements with Belarus and Russia when they expire, respectively in June and December 2024. CERN said it would monitor developments in Ukraine and remains prepared to take additional steps as warranted.

Such agreements usually run five years and are generally renewed unless there’s formal notification by one or both sides beforehand.

CERN, the historic acronym for what is now the European Organization for Nuclear Research, had grappled with its response to the invasion because nearly 7% of its 18,000-odd researchers from around the world were linked to Russian institutions before the war broke out.

The announcement comes as CERN's Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, is in the process of launching its third run this summer.

The machine propels particles through an underground, 27-kilometer (17-mile) ring of superconducting magnets in and around Geneva, generating science that can help elucidate mysteries like dark matter or the standard model of particle physics. Russian scientists have been involved in planning multiple experiments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Energy Tactics Spur Push for Price Cap Talks at G-7

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven officials are laying the groundwork for leaders to potentially discuss the introduction of a price cap on energy imports from Russia, in a bid to limit revenue for President Vladimir Putin and rein in prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWo

  • Ecuador seeks partner to stop gas flaring as anger rises in the Amazon

    Ecuador oil company Petroecuador says it is working to shut down gas flares in the Amazon to comply with a court-imposed deadline, but progress is too slow for nearby communities who allege the flares cause cancer and other illnesses. A provincial tribunal in Sucumbios province last year ordered Petroecuador and a handful of private operators to stop hundreds of flares - which burn off natural gas emitted during oil production when there is no infrastructure to capture it - in inhabited areas by March 2023.

  • 3 hurt in fire in row homes on block where pride flag burned

    Three people were hospitalized after a fire tore through four row homes on the same north Baltimore block where a pride flag was burned early Wednesday, officials said. “At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. The row home blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

  • Pride Flag and 4 Baltimore Homes Set Aflame, Police Investigate as Hate Crime

    In the Baltimore neighborhood of Charles Village, four homes were set on fire. Just a few feet away a Pride flag was set aflame, causing residents to wonder if the two fires were connected, according to NBC affiliate WBALTV. Mayor Brandon Scott asked the public for help and officials are investigating the incidents as a possible hate crime.

  • Father arrested for allegedly drowning his three children left chilling note for wife

    Citing preliminary autopsies, the coroner’s office says the kids died from drowning

  • For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins

    Kristia Leyendecker has navigated a range of opposing views from her two siblings and other loved ones since 2016, when Donald Trump's election put a sharp, painful point on their political divisions as she drifted from the Republican Party of today and they didn't. Leyendecker's middle child began a gender transition, and Leyendecker's brother, his wife and her sister cut off contact with her family. If you had told me 10 years ago, even five years ago, that I would now be estranged from my family, I would have told you you were lying.

  • Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside

    Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization. McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman, the organization said.

  • MoneyWatch: Stock market drops as mortgage rate climbs

    U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021. Meanwhile, mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in 35 years after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to tame inflation. Bartie Scott, a senior economy editor for Business Insider, joins Carter Evans to discuss.

  • Why Macron, Scholz and Draghi came to Kyiv

    The leaders of the big three EU states came to Ukraine to find out how much longer it will be able to fight Russia and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Draghi, Macron, Scholz, Zelenskiy meet in Kyiv

    STORY: In the first such visit to the capital since Russia unleashed its invasion, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Mario Draghi, along with Romania's Klaus Iohannis, met Zelenskiy, who has not left Ukraine since the war began.The meeting came after the four European leaders visited damaged buildings and destroyed cars in the nearby town of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion.

  • China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Shows Xi Jinping Catching Up With US

    (Bloomberg) -- China launched its third and most modern aircraft carrier, a watershed moment for President Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernize the armed forces and narrow his country’s military gap with the US. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are

  • Mariupol: Russians think up new pretext for looting, ban the Ukrainian language advisor to mayor

    Iryna Balchuk - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 09:58 The effects of war on building No. 45, Evpatoria, Mariupol. Photo from Andryushchenko's Telegram channel The Russian occupying forces in Mariupol are accelerating the demolition of buildings damaged by their actions in order to destroy evidence of their crimes.

  • Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi likely asked President Volodymyr Zelensky "behind closed doors" to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German newspaper Die Welt reported on June 16.

  • China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

    China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.” “We have full confidence that (we can) contain the epidemic, steady the economy and achieve the goal of safe economic development," Wang said at a daily briefing.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks on 2 fronts General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 18:57 On Thursday evening, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assault operations on the Sloviansk and Bakhmut fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 June Details: On the Sloviansk front, Russian forces opened artillery fire on the areas around Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, and Dibrovne.

  • Putin promises not to announce a general mobilisation on Friday

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022, 17:54 Russian President's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin will not announce a general mobilisation in Russia at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

  • Zelenskyy advisor calls Russian ex-president 'small man with huge insecurities' after he suggested Ukraine wouldn't exist in 2 years

    Mykhailo Podolyak took aim at Dmitry Medvedev, a staunch Putin ally, saying "if imperialism had a face, it would be Medvedev."

  • Could Putin emerge stronger after Russia-Ukraine war? Political scientist flags warning signs

    A top political scientist warns of a continuing Vladimir Putin presidency after 2024 when his term ends despite Russian citizens opposing the war on Ukraine.

  • As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

    The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for the embattled country but one that did not slow a Russian onslaught in the east that is taking civilian lives and flattening cities. The possibility of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent and that stands as a model for the rule of law and prosperity fulfils a wish of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the many Western-looking citizens resisting Russia's invasion. The latest embrace of Ukraine by its European allies also marks another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched his war nearly four months ago, hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbor back into Russia’s sphere of influence.

  • Viral lemon-cutting video has people believing there’s a ‘glitch in the matrix’

    Jade Gonzalez was chopping a lemon at her mother's restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, when, as she puts it, there was a glitch in the universe, and surveillance footage captured it.