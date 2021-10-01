Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$400.0k -AU$1.85m AU$2.80m AU$4.66m AU$6.85m AU$9.15m AU$11.3m AU$13.3m AU$15.0m AU$16.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 66.42% Est @ 47.05% Est @ 33.5% Est @ 24% Est @ 17.36% Est @ 12.71% Est @ 9.46% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% AU$0.4 -AU$1.7 AU$2.4 AU$3.7 AU$5.2 AU$6.6 AU$7.7 AU$8.5 AU$9.1 AU$9.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$51m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$16m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.7%– 1.9%) = AU$433m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$433m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= AU$249m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$300m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atomo Diagnostics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.881. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Atomo Diagnostics, we've put together three important aspects you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atomo Diagnostics that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does AT1's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

