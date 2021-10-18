Atomos' (ASX:AMS) investors will be pleased with their stellar 130% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS). Its share price is already up an impressive 130% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 44% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Atomos hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Atomos grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 76% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Atomos in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Atomos boasts a total shareholder return of 130% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 44% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Atomos is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

