When will atonement come for Jalil Muntaqim? He became a better man during a half-century in prison, but he can't escape his cop-killer past

It wasn't until he went to prison that James Schuler truly learned about Black history, the Black Panthers and a man named Jalil Abdul Muntaqim.

A guest lecturer in the late '90s introduced the now 52-year-old Schuler to a manuscript Muntaqim wrote called "Three Phase Theory For National Independence" — "one of the craziest, radicalist documents I ever seen,” Schuler recalled.

Soon, Schuler was transferred to Auburn Correctional Facility. During a lecture in a political science class there on how the FBI's COINTELPRO operation targeted Black leaders, Schuler was eager to show off his newly acquired knowledge.

"The guy that’s giving the class is laughing," Schuler recalled. "He told me, ‘You got all these answers. You know what happened. Why don’t you just ask Jalil yourself?'”

Schuler scoffed. “Well, if I knew him, I would," he told the instructor. "If I could see him, I would.”

A man sitting next to him leaned over.

“Well," Jalil Muntaqim said, "ask me.”

Jalil Muntaquim 2021.

James Schuler, assistant director at the Wayne County Youth Advocate Program Inc. in Newark, works with a group of teen boys in My Brother's Keeper program, March 9, 2021. He met Jalil Muntaqim while serving time in the Auburn Correctional Facility, NY.

A man of many names

Thirty years before Jalil Muntaqim met James Schuler — before he became the kind of mentor and friend to Schuler that he himself needed in his own younger days — he was a 19-year-old with a different name.

An infamous one.

His parents gave him the name Anthony Bottom, the one that would be linked in history to the shooting deaths of two New York police officers in 1971, half a century ago.

Two years later, he became Muslim, and his faith gave him the name Jalil Muntaqim. But the state, which gave him the prisoner ID of 77a4283, ignored the unofficial name change.

Across the 50 years since the officers' deaths, Muntaqim has been called teacher, leader, author, father, grandfather, great-grandfather.

But for some, there's only one name for Muntaqim that will ever matter.

Cop killer.

New York Daily News on May 22, 1971.

Fifty years ago this May, then-19-year-old Muntaqim allegedly was one of three men responsible for the murder of two New York City police officers. Three months later, in August 1971, Muntaqim was arrested on separate charges in California, where he served two years before being transferred to New York to carry out his sentence.

That's nearly half a century of incarceration — and of education and leadership, including degrees in sociology and psychology, multiple certifications, and teaching both inmates and people on the outside.

From 1996 to 2020, boards denied Muntaqim parole a dozen times. Then early last year, in the midst of an unsuccessful request for release due to health issues that make him vulnerable to COVID-19, Muntaqim contracted the virus and was hospitalized.

Officials said that because he'd already caught COVID, he was no longer eligible for medical parole. He was returned to the prison infirmary, still with COVID. Muntaqim's plight gained national attention, leading to petitions, social media posts and articles in support of his release — to no avail.

Finally, in October 2020, just a few weeks shy of his 69th birthday, Jalil Muntaqim was released on parole.

But that joyous moment for him, his family, friends and advocates quickly became mired in controversy. Muntaqim filled out and submitted a voter registration form that was included in his parole documents — and critics say doing so violated his parole. Nora Carroll, a legal aid lawyer representing Muntaqim described the allegation as "frivolous." Then county GOP Chair Bill Napier, who alerted the Monroe County DA over the matter, said Muntaqim remained a "danger to society."

The resulting turmoil brought outcry from advocates who say Muntaqim has served his time and that his experience and leadership is a boon for the Rochester community, and from those who say Muntaqim should be returned to jail for his action.

In an already tense, polarized year, his liberty in the city of Rochester evoked heated emotions from supporters and opponents alike and became a political lightning rod for debates around changes to laws regarding bail, voting rights for parolees and the need for police reform.

A deeper look at the path that led Muntaqim to his involvement in the officers' shooting deaths — and the turns that path took in the decades since his incarceration — shows the complexity of the emotional issues behind that outcry.

At the heart of it all is this question: When it comes to redemption, is half a century of punishment and self-guided reform enough?

A rocky path toward change

Injustice and police violence in Black communities weave their way through the story of Muntaqim’s early life.

Born in California, Muntaqim was the oldest of four children. Though in parole documents he described his childhood as "for the most part … excellent," his father drank heavily and his parents fought.

“I was very close to my father. I loved my mother, very much, as well. They had a contentious relationship, but at a young age, I didn’t really see it that much, but I did see it, sometimes, because they had little scuffles,” Muntaqim said in his 2019 Parole Board interview.

Billie Bottom Brown calls for charges against her son, Anthony Bottom, also known as Jalil Muntaqim, to be dropped.

Their divorce was traumatic. He wanted to live with his father in Oakland, but his mother insisted he live with her in San Francisco.

“(I was) angered, and I felt to some degree, abandonment, because he didn’t fight for me. I didn’t feel that he fought for me, so that was an issue,” he said.

His mother, Billie, remarried, but Muntaqim struggled to accept his stepfather. Feeling abandoned by his father — who sometimes didn't show when he was supposed to pick him up — he learned to internalize his feelings and started taking to the streets.

John Carlos, right, and Tommie Smith stare downward and extend gloved hands skyward in a Black Power salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics. Carlos was Jalil Muntaqim's math tutor and a mentor in high school.

Still, the seeds of Muntaqim's love of learning were also planted then. In high school, he joined the basketball and debate teams, started the Black Student Union and tried to get Black studies and programs off the ground, an effort for which he faced pushback.

And he had a connection to an iconic figure in Black history: His math tutor was John Carlos, the Olympian who along with Tommie Smith raised his fist in a Black Power salute from the victory dais at the Mexico City Olympic Games in 1968.

“He was one of the individuals I looked upon to give me guidance, prior to my engagement with the Black Panther Party,” Muntaqim said.

Muntaqim was raised in a "culturally African family" by his mother, an NAACP member who he would join at marches, he told a Parole Board in 2019. That upbringing intersected with a country being forced to confront its long history of racial inequality and oppression.

A youth movement

On a hot late-September day in 1966, a San Francisco police officer shot and killed a Black 16-year-old named Matthew Johnson. Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party (originally called the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense) in the shadows of his death.

Muntaqim was just a year younger than Matthew.

San Francisco police stand guard at Oakdale and Third Street in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old by a police officer, Sept. 28, 1966.

From its inception, the BPP was a movement full of youth — 16-year-old Bobby Hutton was the first member. “It’s important to understand that the Black Panther Party was a youth movement, young people,” Muntaqim said in a 2019 parole meeting. “It was a way to defend our struggle against racism, white supremacy, discrimination.”

Muntaqim joined the party when he was 16, in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King's March 1968 assassination, first working with the Free Breakfast Program and the free health clinic. He sold newspapers and attended meetings.

Black Panther Party rally and marchers from Central Park to 1 Court Square, walk around a police car in New York, April 4, 1970.

Bobby Seale, chairman of the Black Panther Party, addresses a rally outside the party headquarters Aug. 13, 1971, in Oakland, Calif., urging members to boycott certain liquor stores.

The Black Panther Party began to fracture in the ensuing years, paving the way for the emergence of the Black Liberation Army, an underground Black Power revolutionary organization. In his book "We Are Our Own Liberators," Muntaqim says the BLA took the "defensive-offensive" approach. Between 1970 and 1976, the group would be suspected of dozens of acts of violence, including the murders of police officers.

At 18, Muntaqim joined the Black Liberation Army.

Murder and prosecution

It was late at night on May 21, 1971.

Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini, two NYPD police officers, responded to a domestic call in a Harlem neighborhood. As the officers — the former Black, the latter white — were returning to their squad car from the call, they were repeatedly shot. Jones died instantly; by the time he made it to Harlem Hospital, Piagentini was dead, too.

Patrolman Waverly M. Jones

Patrolman Joseph A. Piagentini

Five days later, President Richard Nixon met with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and told him to solve the case.

Hoover had officially, until just the month before, led COINTELPRO, a series of covert action programs directed against domestic groups. Nixon, Hoover and John Ehrlichman, counsel and assistant to the president for Domestic Affairs, agreed the FBI would tackle the murders under codename "NEWKILL," for New York Killings.

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover with President Richard Nixon on Saturday, Dec. 31, 1971.

In August 1971, San Francisco Police arrested Albert Washington and the teenager then known as Anthony L. Bottom. At the time of the arrest, they found Officer Jones’ revolver in their possession. Three more men were later arrested in relation to the murders.

Herman Bell in 1998.

Anthony Bottom in an undated file photo.

Eventually, all five were sent to New York to face trial. The charges against two of the men, brothers Gabriel and Francisco Torres, were dropped. The “New York Three,” Albert Washington, Herman Bell and Anthony Bottom, were sentenced to 25 years to life after being convicted of killing the officers.

In 2000, at the age of 64, Albert Washington died in prison, having spent the last 29 years of his life behind bars. After spending 47 years incarcerated, Herman Bell was released in 2018. Last year, the man once known as Anthony Bottom was released after 49 consecutive years in prison.

But the long road there brought transformation for Jalil Muntaqim.

Building faith and influence

More than anything, says Schuler, who met Muntaqim in prison and became his friend and mentee, Muntaqim is a protector.

“He’s always putting someone in front of him,” he said. “I say, ‘You gotta chill, man, you always getting jammed up. Every time something happens, you’re always the first one to get locked up, you’re the first one to get in trouble, you’re not even doing nothing.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but I gotta make sure these guys are all right.’”

After his release from prison, James Schuler says he was on a mission to keep kids from prison, to "steal as many young people from that monster of a system." Schuler is shown here helping Kamal Nelson, 13, of Lyons, NY.

Muntaqim told a Parole Board his Muslim faith, spirituality and family kept him grounded during his decades spent him prison.

“(Islam) has been part of the process of what you call atonement and working with my higher self, trying to be a better man, a better person,” he said.

While in Attica, in 1996, he was penalized for participating in an “unauthorized assembly” while serving as the imam of the Muslim community. He said he had been working to prevent violence between prisoners during a protest over a statewide double-bunking policy.

“What I was trying to do was prevent the violence that was going on during this thing that was happening in Attica at the time. That’s what they wrote me up for,” he told the board during his 2018 parole hearing.

Still, the violation would come up in every subsequent Parole Board meeting.

Jalil Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom

He used his influence to prevent prison violence, including instances in 1983 and 1993, noted in his 2018 parole meeting. During one, he defused a tense situation in which an officer had placed an inmate in a chokehold while breaking up a fight. He asked the officer to step down and kept the situation from turning violent.

Later that evening, the sergeant called Muntaqim into his office. Everyone, including the officer, complimented and thanked him for defusing the situation.

‘A self-educated educator’

Crescendo Scipione met Muntaqim about a decade ago when he visited him in prison with a long-term supporter, Jean Douthwright. After meeting him for the first time, Scipione immediately read Muntaqim's book, “We Are Our Own Liberators.”

He hailed Muntaqim's teaching abilities, which he said stem from the man's life experiences and his genuine friendliness.

“He’s a self-educated educator,” Scipione said. “It’s very clear that the reason he has such a clear view of the world is because of a lifetime of trail and error … he’s an incredibly keen guy and really friendly.”

Though he was imprisoned, Muntaqim has had a prolific, decades-long career.

Jalil Muntaqim

In his mid-20s, he started the first national prisoners' newspaper and led a national prisoners' campaign to the petition the United Nations on the issues of prison conditions and the existence of political prisoners. In 1999, Muntaqim co-directed a march in Washington, D.C., calling for the recognition of and amnesty for political prisoners in the U.S. The national march led to the formation of the Jericho Movement, of which Muntaqim is a founding member.

At the turn of the century, Muntaqim, Mutulu Shakur and Herman Ferguson, each former COINTELPRO targets themselves, helped organize a congressional forum on COINTELPRO and the existence of U.S. political prisoners.

In 1986, Muntaqim drafted a legislative bill for New York state prisoners to “obtain good time allowance and have it taken off their maximum sentence.” In 2004, using his Certificate of Legal Research, he filed “Muntaqim v. Coombe,” a civil rights lawsuit that argued the state's felon disenfranchisement statutes violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Muntaqim has filed other lawsuits, including Executive Law § 259i, to reform parole for Class A-1 felons. He also published two books and written an unpublished novel and teleplay — and this is not even an exhaustive list of his accomplishments.

In parole meetings, Muntaqim discussed his love of teaching and his work teaching Black history courses at Attica.

“I enjoyed the teaching. I enjoyed the teaching, period. You know. I like to see that lightbulb turn on in the classroom," he said. "See the kids, the lightbulb turn on, see they are getting it, they understand, you know.”

Emily Good has known Muntaqim for about a decade. She said that his “concern and real caring for others” particularly stick out to her.

Good found the process of visiting him in prison to be emotionally difficult. She describes the waiting and processing as “cruel and dehumanizing.” Watching people get denied entry to see their loved ones for things as frivolous as forgetting they had a bobby pin in their hair, along with guards making dehumanizing comments, only made the process more difficult for her.

“It was emotionally difficult to go and visit him, and he knew that and would consistently show concern for my wellbeing,” she said. “... His ability to really focus on and show concern for others while he was in one of the most challenging situations that I can imagine — that’s one of the things that really stands out to me."

But it's impossible to ignore the fact that his role in the killings of the two officers in 1971 is like a specter haunting the story of Jalil Muntaqim and the way in which he is viewed by the public.

In a 2016 Parole Board meeting, Muntaqim acknowledged that there are some people who believe his actions are irredeemable.

"All I know is the Police Benevolent Association has a policy that they implement," he said. "They have a website ... that they deny anyone — they have a whole list of people who have been convicted of killing a police officer, shooting police officers who they oppose being released on parole."

‘Nothing else to discuss’

Diane Piagentini, the widow of slain Officer Joseph Piagentini, has consistently advocated for the continued imprisonment of Muntaqim and Herman Bell.

Diane Piagentini, widow of New York City police officer Joseph Piagentini, who was killed in 1971 by members of the Black Liberation Army, a violent offshoot of the Black Panthers, sits in her Deer Park, N.Y., home Thursday, Jan. 8, 2004, with photos of her husband. Piagentini is fighting the parole of her husband's killers.

She testified every year against both Muntaqim and Bell’s parole, saying no amount of remorse or growth on the part of either man will ever be enough for her.

When Muntaqim was released, Piagentini said, she was “heartbroken.”

"Instead of taking into consideration their horrendous crime, they are only looking at 'Oh, look at what he did in prison,'" Piagentini said in an interview with NBC New York last year.

After Bell was released, the NYC PBA gave a conference announcing their opposition to Muntaqim’s release. Piagentini spoke, “pleading with the commissioners” to not release Muntaqim.

"We are furious with the cowards and lunatics who claim to lead this state. … They have chosen to stand with the murderers, cold-blooded assassins and radicals bent on overthrowing our society,” the PBA said in a statement.

In 2019, Muntaqim's Parole Board specifically cited letters it had received "submitted by community members, civic organizations, professionals, law enforcement and elected officials", asking that he not be released.

‘Hate is a disease’

But Waverly Jones Jr., the son of the other officer who was killed, supported Muntaqim’s release — and has for decades.

In 2004, Jones Jr. presented a victim impact statement to the Parole Board. In it, Jones said that he forgave the men convicted of killing his father and that he considered the parole process to be “humiliating.” Jones asked if the men would have to go before the Parole Board every two years, seemingly “at the mercy of the whim of the members of the board.”

A Free Jalil Muntaqim poster from the Northeast Political Prisoner Coalition's Twitter account.

“What will it take for the Parole Board to be moved to release them if the nature of the crime is never going to change?” he asked.

Like Muntaqim, Jones emphasized the context of the time period in which his father's murder occurred.

“I personally feel that when you think of the '60s you think of a very turbulent time, not only in NY but throughout the country and we know historically Black people of course, have been oppressed,” the statement reads. “I do not have hatred or revenge or anything for any of those individuals. I sincerely feel that I don’t particularly see them as a danger. I don’t see them as someone that’s going to come out of prison and commit violent crimes or anything of that nature.”

Mary Lewis, Waverly Jones Jr.’s mother, said, "I've learned over the years that hate is a disease. … You keep hate in your life, then your whole life is empty. … I wasn't brought up to hate. I just feel that 45 years is a long time.”

Redemption in the twilight

Supporters say Muntaqim has been unfairly targeted over his voter registration attempt so soon on the heels of his parole. Detractors say he never should have been released in the first place. Muntaqim's case was in a state of suspended animation for several months; like many others delayed by the pandemic. However, as of March 31, his legal counsel, Monroe County public defender Jacquelyn Grippe, confirmed that the grand jury declined to indict.

Muntaqim supporter Scipione said she believes he is defined today by his actions both before and after his conviction.

“I think the fact that he’s had a tumultuous life with critical ups and downs and spent so much time behind bars is just — it means he has a lot to offer in both positive and negative lessons,” Scipione said.

He understands that Muntaqim has become a polarizing, highly politicized figure because of the nature of his crimes and his association with the BLA. But Scipione does not think some people’s goal — reimprisoning Muntaqim — is wise.

“The only question on the table now is does Rochester, the city of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, get to benefit from a treasure trove of social and political knowledge that has been gifted to us?" he said.

Schuler — who long ago met Muntaqim when he was least expecting it — now works with at-risk youths in Wayne County, which is outside Rochester. When he talks with people about how to improve the community, he says, they all say the same thing: They want more mentors and leaders who can help with crime and drug prevention.

“It’s a shame that they have someone now that could help them, but they’re too busy trying to figure to be political and send him back to prison rather than accept the help that they got with someone like Jalil. Because Jalil can be an asset to our community,” he said. “... How dare they call themselves being just in doing that?”

Editors' Note: This story has been updated since initial publication, following confirmation of the outcome of Muntaqim's grand jury hearing.

