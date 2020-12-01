Atos and RingCentral launch Unify Office by RingCentral through Exclusive Networks in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia and BELMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos in Australia and RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, together with Value Added Distributor (VAD) - Exclusive Networks, a global specialist for cybersecurity, cloud and unified communication solutions, today announced the first release of Unify Office by RingCentral (UO), a Unified Communications as Service (UCaaS) in Australia.

RingCentral Logo

Atos Logo

"We are proud to launch Unify Office by RingCentral with our partner Exclusive Networks which will enable Australian businesses of any size to remain connected from the cloud and productive from anywhere and at any time, as they continue to adapt to new ways of working," said Joerg Adam, Head of Unified Communication and Collaboration, Atos in Australia. "This new UCaaS solution is based on RingCentral's leading UCaaS technology added together with Atos's leading system integrator capabilities."

With Unify Office by RingCentral businesses of all sizes can communicate and collaborate with ease using industry leading voice, video, team messaging and fax capabilities from anywhere using any device via a single enterprise solution.

Unify Office offers several benefits to customers, including:

Simplicity: One vendor, One offer, One solution. Whether a customer's need is big or small we can support them with a simplified landscape to cover all their communication and collaboration needs, wherever their teams are working in the new normal.

Anywhere Any Mode Communications: Users can communicate via Message, Video or Phone on their device of choice from anywhere.

Open Platform and Integrations: Easily integrate Unify Office with existing business applications, when using applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google productivity suites through 200+ pre-built integrations or with help of Atos to develop integrations for specific custom workflow.

Direct integration with Microsoft O365 either via plugins or Direct Routing and Google Workplace for easy communication and collaboration directly from the workplace applications customers use most.

Enhanced user experience: Unify Office by RingCentral offers dark mode for easier viewing and to reduce energy consumption by display devices.

Martin Callaghan, General Sales Manager UC Australia, Exclusive Networks commented: "We are pleased to offer another new innovative solution from Atos Unify to our Australian resellers. Many end customers are reassessing their needs following snap decisions at the beginning of the pandemic and are now starting to plan longer term. Unify Office by RingCentral offers the opportunity for our partner community to deliver an industry leading UcaaS solution with a very compelling promotion at launch."

Story continues

"We're really pleased to partner with Atos and Exclusive Networks to optimize Unify Office by RingCentral for Australian organizations. Our combined capabilities have produced a highly secure, scalable, and digitally integrated business communications solution with extensive on-the-ground support and services integration that is ideal for government and commercial organizations of any size," said Ben Swanson, regional vice president, Partner Sales, RingCentral. "The result is a solution that keeps people connected and engaged in our new hybrid working environments and accelerates the pace and positive business impact of digital transformation."

Available directly from Atos, at http://www.unifyoffice.com and through its distributor Exclusive Networks Home - Exclusive Networks - Australia (exclusive-networks.com).

For more information on Unify Office by RingCentral please go to http://www.unifyoffice.com

About Atos

Atos (EuronextParis:ATO) is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of EUR12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure decarbonized information space.

Atos UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) refers to the former Unify Division

Atos Unify refers to the product family of former Unify products and partner program.

Press contact:

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 458 670 271 |

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Press contact:

Martin Aungle | maungle@explorecomms.com.au | +61 415 917 381 |

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is the global 'value creating' specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions - the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, creating value and enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com

Press contact:

Anna Christensen | AChristensen@exclusive-networks.com.au | + 61 449 649 169 |

SOURCE Atos