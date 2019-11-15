Has Atos SE (EPA:ATO) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Atos SE's (ENXTPA:ATO) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Could ATO beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

ATO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €567m has increased by 4.0% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which ATO is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Atos has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.3% is below the FR IT industry of 4.3%, indicating Atos's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Atos’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 8.8%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 20% to 76% over the past 5 years.

Atos's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Atos to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



