ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for ATOSS Software:

0.59 = €14m ÷ (€39m – €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, ATOSS Software has an ROCE of 59%.

Is ATOSS Software’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. ATOSS Software’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, ATOSS Software’s ROCE is currently very good.

XTRA:AOF Last Perf February 3rd 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How ATOSS Software’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

ATOSS Software has total liabilities of €12m and total assets of €39m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. ATOSS Software’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On ATOSS Software’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than ATOSS Software. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.