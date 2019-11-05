Is ATOSS Software AG's (ETR:AOF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Andreas F. Obereder became the CEO of ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) in 1999. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Andreas F. Obereder's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that ATOSS Software AG has a market cap of €535m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €784k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €540k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €180m to €718m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €729k.

So Andreas F. Obereder is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at ATOSS Software has changed over time.

Is ATOSS Software AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, ATOSS Software AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 12% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 15% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has ATOSS Software AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with ATOSS Software AG for providing a total return of 153% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Andreas F. Obereder is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Shareholders may want to check for free if ATOSS Software insiders are buying or selling shares.

