Atreca, Inc. (BCEL): Do Hedge Funds Love This Stock?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. BCEL investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with BCEL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BCEL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old financial tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the masters of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers administer bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has discovered numerous investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_728973" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Oleg Nodelman of EcoR1 Capital[/caption]

Oleg Nodelman EcoR1 Capital More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example Europe is set to become the world’s largest cannabis market, so we check out this European marijuana stock pitch. We take a look at lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to identify the compounders that are likely to deliver double digit returns. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. If you want to find out the best healthcare stock to buy right now, you can watch our latest hedge fund manager interview here. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in BCEL a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).